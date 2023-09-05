Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,126 in the last 365 days.

Petrol prices rise in latest adjustment

VIETNAM, September 5 - HÀ NỘI — The retail prices of petrol rose in the latest adjustment yesterday by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

This is the sixth consecutive hike in recent times.

Accordingly, the price of E5RON92 went up VNĐ140 per litre to VNĐ23,470 (US$0.97) while that of RON95-III increased by VNĐ270 to VNĐ24,870 per litre.

The prices of diesel oil went up VNĐ290 to VNĐ22,640 per litre while kerosene rose by VNĐ510 to VNĐ22,810 per litre.

That of mazut oil decreased by VNĐ280 per litre to VNĐ17,700 per litre.

In this price adjustment, relevant units decided to not extract money from petrol sales for the price stabilisation fund.

Since the beginning of this year, petrol prices have undergone 25 adjustments, with 15 times up, seven down, and three unchanged. — VNS

You just read:

Petrol prices rise in latest adjustment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more