Petrol prices rise in latest adjustment

VIETNAM, September 5 - HÀ NỘI — The retail prices of petrol rose in the latest adjustment yesterday by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

This is the sixth consecutive hike in recent times.

Accordingly, the price of E5RON92 went up VNĐ140 per litre to VNĐ23,470 (US$0.97) while that of RON95-III increased by VNĐ270 to VNĐ24,870 per litre.

The prices of diesel oil went up VNĐ290 to VNĐ22,640 per litre while kerosene rose by VNĐ510 to VNĐ22,810 per litre.

That of mazut oil decreased by VNĐ280 per litre to VNĐ17,700 per litre.

In this price adjustment, relevant units decided to not extract money from petrol sales for the price stabilisation fund.

Since the beginning of this year, petrol prices have undergone 25 adjustments, with 15 times up, seven down, and three unchanged. — VNS