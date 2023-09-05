Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,548 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,074 in the last 365 days.

Middle East Video Gaming Market set to hit $85.8 Billion

The Middle East gaming market is set to hit $85.8 billion in the next 2 to 3 years, with experts citing this as a trend set to continue for the foreseeable.

DOHA, QATAR, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Middle East gaming market is set to hit $85.8 billion in the next 2 to 3 years. That’s according to recent video gaming statistics for the region. The same report also highlights the popularity of various consoles in the Middle East.

Experts at uBuy believe the Middle East is a thriving marketplace for gaming, commenting:

“Industry analysts forecast the gaming industry in the Middle East to grow to over $85 billion within 3 years. That’s astronomical growth. But we think that what’s exciting about the gaming industry here (and globally) is the fact that there are so many brands competing and so much emerging technology. This is bringing a better gaming experience for everyone.”

In terms of what they anticipate the most exciting developments will be, the spokesperson added:

“Virtual reality is exciting. Our analysis shows that, globally, over 6.7 million searches were made in Google last year for “VR headsets,” with the Oculus Rift and then Oculus Quest the most in demand. We’re seeing increasing demand for VR headsets too.

VR is being adopted by all the major gaming companies and it’s opening up incredibly exciting avenues for immersive and educational gaming experiences.

But let’s not forget how much of the market is made up of mobile gaming. What our phones are capable of improves all the time. And it’s now feasible to have a gaming experience in your pocket that’s technically as advanced as some consoles on the market. There’s huge potential here for game developers.

In all, this is a really exciting time for the gaming industry. And the recent industry reports highlight how seriously we think that all gaming brands should be taking the Middle East market. It’s not far behind the other major markets and adoption is phenomenal.”

Andreas Voniatis
Ubuy
email us here

You just read:

Middle East Video Gaming Market set to hit $85.8 Billion

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more