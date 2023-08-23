Expert’s View on Cheaper Alternatives to the iPhone
Expert gives their take on the best cheap iPhone alternatives for smartphone shoppersRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Smartphones. Most consumers have them and that’s not just in the Western World or developed markets. Recent smartphone penetration statistics in South Africa show more than 80% of people have a smartphone. Meanwhile in the Middle East, 92% of Saudis have access to a smartphone.
But, recently Apple has seen iPhone sales falter in some parts of the world. Perhaps economic conditions, the rising cost of living and the high price tags that come with Apple’s smartphone offering mean that there has never been a better time for lower cost alternatives.
So what are the alternatives? Experts at Ubuy have provided their take on low cost smartphones for those who don’t want to spend Apple or Samsung money.
A spokesperson advises:
“There is no denying that iPhones and the latest Samsung smartphones are incredible pieces of technology.
From the cameras to the graphics, these are handheld computers, essentially, more powerful than many laptops. We were using just a few years ago.
But they come with an incredibly high price tag, and not everyone wants to spend upwards of $1000 on the phone.
For those looking for a smartphone on which they can do the usual calls, messages, social media, web browsing and video watching, here are some recommendations:
The Motorolo Moto G9 is under $150 and still boasts a pretty impressive triple camera. Well rated, highly functional and an impressive battery life for the price
The Dauerhaft HD Face Unlock Smartphone is under $60 which is largely unheard of for a smartphone. The camera doesn’t compete with much higher end phones but is not terrible at all. And as for messaging, social media, browsing and so forth, you can do it all
Refurbed older iphones. You can get an iPhone refurbed from Apple themselves usually for a couple of hundred dollars. So if you still want the big brand but don’t want the big price tag, that’s one way to save money.
In all, it’s absolutely possible to have a smartphone without spending thousands. But there’s compromises you’ll make on things like camera quality. But shop around, consider refurbished or used and you can still grab a great deal.”
Andreas Voniatis
Ubuy
email us here