David Barnhart, CEO & Co-Founder of Arkisys, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
David Barnhart, CEO & Co-Founder of Arkisys, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
David Barnhart, CEO & Co-Founder of Arkisys for the Magazine's Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series
— Andy Jacob
ABOUT Arkisys
Arkisys build Space platforms and vessels that will be able to be re-docked and re-used again and again, enabling low cost lease-based services for new innovations, inventions, communications, and creative assemblies in Space.
Through adaptive hardware and software interfaces, web-based interface ordering, and options for fast launch and data transport, Arkisys provides multiple services for a Global customer base. Arkisys is developing a platform that will connect you to your data, your mission and your new space vessel.
Arkisys is building one of the first Business Platforms in Space for new Technology Hosting, Satellite Integration, Assembly and Resupply. "The Port" is a lighthouse on orbit and a beacon to enable existing and new customers and markets in Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond. The Arkisys Port supports scaleable rapid prototyping, new payload and technology testing, assembly and integration of new free-flying space platforms, and destinations for orbital transfer vehicles and on-orbit assembly and manufacturing. Arkisys is unlocking undiscovered markets and enabling pioneering technologies for the new ecosystem of space development.
Arkisys are enabling your new business to test, experiment, build and fly re-useable space platforms and vehicles as quickly as three months from order. Arkisys help you get to the Port and provide security upon arrival. The Port can scale with your business needs on demand, from Earth and beyond.
David Barnhart joins other leading CEO's, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, David Barnhart discusses the newest offerings of Arkisys, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship.
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, "The interview with David Barnhart was amazing. The success of Arkisys is a true testament to their team and their people.
