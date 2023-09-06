CYBER RANGES at DSEI London 2023 #DSEI2023 - Next-Gen Capabilities for Cyber Command at the Edge of Kinetics

CYBER RANGES will participate in #DSEI2023, 12-15 September 2023.

No doubt, CYBER RANGES is at least 2 years ahead of all other cyber range vendors on the market”
— classified source

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Next-Gen Capabilities for Cyber Command at the Edge of Kinetics

Our next-gen #cyber range technology & services have been found well suited for the multiple #cybersecurity use cases of Cyber Commands, nation-state critical infrastructure operators, global intelligence communities when operating in the cyber-physical space against current, emerging and evolving #threatactors.

Our location: CYBER RANGES, Hall 8, H8-472 – DSEI 2023

Preparedness is Key to Deterrence! See you in London.

Learn more about CYBER RANGES for Military and Law Enforcement here:

CYBER RANGES delivers World-Class Cyber Security Training and Capability Development Exercises using Next-Generation Technology and Services for the Design, Delivery and Management of Simulation-Based, Deep-Dive Experiences in Cyber Security. CYBER RANGES is an official platform of the UN’s International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for the delivery of national, regional, and global cyber drills.​ CYBER RANGES: Transform Your Cyber Security Capabilities Learn, train, test, measure and improve your own or your team’s cyber security competence and your organization’s resilience using our next-gen military-grade CYBER RANGES platform, technology and services. Training and Re-Skilling We specialize in training and re-skilling cyber security professionals all over the world using world-class, deep-dive, simulation technology. Experiential Style We provide you with the opportunity to gain and apply critical, hands-on competencies in life-like environments to build muscle memory. Real-World Scenarios Our cyber security experiences are delivered through real-world scenarios so that security operators and managers can deal with real threats.

