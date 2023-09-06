Opkey To Sponsor Oracle’s 2023 CloudWorld In Las Vegas
Opkey to present at Oracle’s exclusive event.DUBLIN, CA, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Opkey, the industry leader in test automation for Oracle applications, has announced that they will be sponsoring Oracle’s CloudWorld event in Las Vegas, running from September 18th-20th, 2023.
As an official Oracle partner and the Oracle Cloud Marketplace’s highest rated app, Opkey is delighted to be back at the premiere conference. They’ll be showcasing their end-to-end test automation platform that serves both Oracle Cloud and Oracle EBS, while exhibiting new breakthroughs in No-Code testing technology.
Pankaj Goel, Opkey’s CEO, commented: “We’re excited for this opportunity to meet with our customers and partners at the world’s largest Oracle Cloud conference. We have two great sessions planned, including a roundtable with Oracle and our customer Northwell, as well as case study highlighting our work with the Wonderful company. We are excited to continue to be the leading test automation platform in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace and showcase that Opkey’s test automation platform is the perfect tool to empower business and technical Oracle users alike.”
Check out Opkey’s CloudWorld Sessions:
1. Opkey’s CEO Pankaj Goel will be joined by Senior Directors from Oracle and Northwell Health for a roundtable: Northwell Health automates Oracle Cloud testing in hours using Opkey (9/20, 2023 at 10:15 AM)
2. Opkey and The Wonderful Company will discuss a case study on: How The Wonderful Co. streamlines Oracle Cloud Testing and reduces Timelines by 70% (9/20, 2023 at 4:00 PM)
Additionally, a meeting directly with the team can be booked, or simply stop by Booth 22 to say hello and stock up on some swag.
Oracle test automation like this has never been seen before.
About Opkey
Opkey is accelerating and innovating test automation for web, mobile and ERP applications. Opkey’s No-Code platform instantly generates the test cases needed and transforms them into automated test cases in one click, enabling both business users and IT to automate and scale testing efforts. With 30,000+ pre-build test cases across 15+ ERPs and 150+ technologies, and notable mentions by industry Analysts like IDC, Gartner and Forrester, as well as the top rating in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. Opkey has more than 250 enterprise clients, and is headquartered in Dublin, California, with offices in NYC, Pittsburgh, India, and Australia.
Media Contact:
Noah Keil
Opkey, 11750 Dublin Blvd, Suite 200, Dublin, CA
+1 973-769-8662
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn