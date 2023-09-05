Learn how to hunt deer at Busch Shooting Range with free intro class Sept. 11

Body

DEFIANCE, Mo.—The coming of fall also means the arrival of deer hunting season. Missouri is a great place to hunt deer, and deer seasons are coming up. The new antlerless portions start as early as Oct. 6, and the November portion opens Nov. 11. Now is the time for anyone new to deer hunting to learn how.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering the chance for newcomers to get started at the Introduction to Deer Hunting program held Sept. 11 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The class will be held at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education enter in Defiance. It’s free and open to ages 9 and up.

The class will be taught by MDC shooting range staff and is an ideal starter for anyone interested in learning how to hunt whitetail deer. The class will cover important safety measures, the ins and outs of firearms, proper clothing, and the use of scents, tree stands, hunting blinds, and more.

“Deer hunting is a tradition in Missouri. Many families look forward to getting together and hunting each year,” said MDC Outdoor Education Center Manager Bryant Hertel.

The program will also delve into hunting techniques that will help new hunters be safe and successful in the field. The primary focus in this class will be hunting with firearms.

“If you have never hunted deer and want to begin a new tradition, this program will give you the information you need. It will get you started in the rewarding sport of hunting those elusive whitetails,” said Hertel.

Introduction to Deer Hunting is a free program; attendees must register online in advance at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4sv.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.