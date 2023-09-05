National Express Shuttle and Transit Awarded Contract With River Valley Metro Mass Transit District
Since our launch in July, National Express has proved to be a consistent and reliable operator and we look forward to our future collaboration.”BOURBONNAIS, IL, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National Express Shuttle (WeDriveU) and Transit today announced it was awarded the contract and has launched operations for fixed route transit and paratransit services in partnership with the River Valley Metro Mass Transit District (RVMMTD) south of Chicago, Illinois. National Express’ River Valley Metro program went live July 1, offering safe and reliable connections to jobs, services, education and attractions.
— Siron Sims, Managing Director, RVMMTD
National Express Shuttle and Transit General Manager Lashanda Brown Smith leads a team of 50 employees spanning operations, safety and administration, including 45 bus drivers, at its new Customer Service Center in Bourbonnais, Illinois. National Express’ regional and corporate Safety and Customer Success organizations provide additional support.
National Express operates RVMMTD’s traditional bus service, commuter shuttle service to Midway Airport and Metra stations, and its “Metro Plus” service for individuals with disabilities who are unable to independently use fixed route service. Bus drivers operate a fleet of 25 wheelchair accessible ADA-compliant buses serving 350 bus stops, including RVMMTD’s new Kankakee Metro Centre bus transfer station made possible through CARES Act funding.
“River Valley Metro Mass Transit District is excited about the partnership with National Express Transit,” said Siron Sims, Managing Director, RVMMTD. “Since our launch in July, National Express has proved to be a consistent and reliable operator and we look forward to our future collaboration.”
“We’re thrilled to partner with River Valley Metro Mass Transit District and build on our proud history of providing safe, reliable transportation in Illinois over many decades,” said Erick Van Wagenen, President and CEO, Shuttle and Transit, National Express North America. “We’re grateful for RVMMTD’s confidence in our innovative approach and excited to enhance mobility for the community.”
We’re Hiring Drivers!
Interested in a career with National Express in Illinois? Join our exceptional team. Browse job opportunities at www.nationalexpresstransit.com/careers.
About National Express Shuttle and Transit
National Express Shuttle and Transit operates mobility systems that enhance peoples’ lives by transforming their daily journeys. These solutions help public and private sector customers evolve their mobility initiatives into the future by reducing carbon emissions and traffic congestion, and promoting safe and reliable shared alternatives to driving alone. The company is part of National Express North America, a subsidiary of Mobico Group, a global mobility leader serving nearly a billion bus and rail passenger journeys on four continents. Explore solutions and careers at www.nationalexpresstransit.com and www.wedriveu.com.
Meet our team at these upcoming events we’re proudly supporting:
• Illinois Public Transportation Association (IPTA) Fall Conference and Expo 2023, September 12-14, Bloomington-Normal, IL https://iltransit.org/event/2023FallConference
• Latinos In Transit Leadership Summit, Sept. 22-23, Washington, D.C. https://www.latinosintransit.org/
• APTA TRANSform, October 8-11, Orlando, FL https://www.aptaexpo.com/apta2023
About RVMMTD
River Valley Metro Mass Transit District is a public service agency that offers three types of bus services for the residents of Kankakee County, Illinois. www.rivervalleymetro.com
Edward Flavin
National Express LLC
+1 630-297-1064
email us here