Top Sommeliers Announced For The 2024 Sommeliers Choice Awards Judging

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Top master sommeliers, sommeliers, wine directors and on-premise buyers of the USA will gather in Chicago to judge wines at the 2024 Sommeliers Choice Awards. What makes Sommeliers Choice Awards unique is that this competition is judged by respected top master sommeliers, sommeliers, wine directors and on-premise buyers of USA – precisely the people who understand what is required of a given wine to add value and interest to the wine list or in the glass program.

The 2024 event has been moved to Chicago and will be organized on May 21, 2022, a day before USA Trade Tasting in Chicago. With the 2024 awards being hosted in Chicago, the awards will be able to attract national restaurant buyers and more master sommeliers from all over the USA. Here are some of the judges who will participate in the 2024 Sommeliers Choice Awards.

WAYNE BELDING MS, Master Sommelier and Partner at Preferabli, Colorado

PETER GRANOFF MS, Master Sommelier, Wine Educator, Speaker, Entrepreneur, San Francisco

BRIAN KOZIOL MS, Master Sommelier at Maverick Beverage Company, Chicago

RACHEL LOWE, Director of Beverage for Levy Restaurants.

ALEXANDER POWELL MS, Master Sommelier and Senior Wine Manager at Grill 23 & Bar, Boston

LISA SELMAN CSS, Alchemy Room Beverage Directo

KYUNGMOON KIM MS, Master Sommelier

VINCENT MORROW MS, Master Sommelier and Wine Director at PRESS Napa Valley, San Francisco

BRANDON TEBBE, MS, Master Sommelier

SERAFIN ALVARADO MSm Master Sommelier and Director of Wine Education at Southern Wine & Spirits

JEREMY SHANKER MS, Corporate Wine Director at Mina Group and Master Sommelier

SCOTT BARBER, President at Green Pin Wines

LARISSA C DUBOSE, National Director Beverages- Dining Division at Paradies Lagardère and Wine Enthusiast Magazine Future 40, Vino Volo National Buyer

BRANDON BIERLEIN, Director of Food & Beverage, Talbott Hotel Chicago

GUILLERMO BRAVO, Beverage Director at Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Chicago

ALLISON CURATOLO, Wine Director RPM Italian Las Vegas

ANIKA ELLISON, Wine Manager, Swift & Sons Steakhouse, Chicago

KRISTIN FRANCESCO, Sommelier at Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, Chicago

JAMIE HARRISON RUBIN, Procurement & Placements at Culinary Conservatory

COLIN HOFER, General Manager of Restaurants, Four Seasons Chicago

JENNIFER KNOTT, Director of Beverage for Levy at Chicago Symphony Orchestra

JOSH KING, Director of Food and Beverage, Virgin Hotels, Chicago

JOHN MARAFFA, Corporate Beverage Manager, Morton's The Steakhouse | Strip House Steakhouse & Cocktail Lounge | Morton's Grille

JON MCDANIEL, Founder + CEO of Ottantadu

TIFFANY TOBEY, Owner and Sommelier, Tiffany's Toast, Dallas, Texas

The 2024 Sommeliers Choice Awards entry process is now open and the competition is accepting both international and domestic wines. Wines entered will get a detailed score breakdown, professional tasting notes and also professional feedback from judges.

