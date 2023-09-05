Food Waste Management Market Report, Global Size, Trends and Industry Analysis 2023-2028

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Food Waste Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

Market Overview:

The global food waste management market size reached US$ 69.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 100.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during 2023-2028.

Food waste management refers to the systematic process of minimizing, repurposing, and disposing of food waste in an environmentally responsible manner. It involves several types, such as source reduction, donation, composting, and anaerobic digestion. It helps to mitigate the economic, environmental, and social impacts associated with food waste while promoting sustainability and resource efficiency. Moreover, food waste management also offers assists in conserving resources, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting local economies by repurposing waste into valuable products.

Food Waste Management Market Trends:

The escalating concerns over food security, driven by a growing global population and limited natural resources, are prompting stakeholders to adopt strategies that minimize food wastage and maximize resource utilization thereby presenting remunerative growth opportunities for the market. Moreover, stringent regulations imposed by governments to reduce food waste and its environmental impact are driving businesses to implement comprehensive waste management solutions to adhere to regulatory standards. In addition to this, increasing emphasis on corporate social responsibility (CSR) compels businesses to actively manage food waste, not only to reduce environmental impact but also to enhance their public image and social standing.

Furthermore, rising consumer awareness about environmental sustainability and ethical consumption is pressuring businesses to adopt transparent waste management practices and reduce their ecological footprint. Besides this, rapid advancements in waste-to-energy technologies, smart sensors, and data analytics are enabling more precise monitoring, collection, and utilization of food waste, thus driving the market growth. Other factors, such as development innovative packaging solutions, strategic collaborations, and partnerships, rapid urbanization shifting consumer lifestyles, and rising demand for sustainable products and services, are anticipated to drive the market towards growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the food waste management market based on waste type, process, source, application and region.

Breakup by Waste Type:

• Cereals

• Dairy Products

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Fish and Sea Food

• Processed Food

• Others

Breakup by Process:

• Aerobic Digestion

• Anaerobic Digestion

• Combustion/Incineration

• Others

Breakup by Source:

• Primary Food Producers

• Food Manufacturers

• Food Distributors and Suppliers

• Food Service Providers

• Municipalities and Households

Breakup by Application:

• Animal Feed

• Fertilizers

• Biofuel

• Power Generation

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the food waste management market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Clean Harbors Inc.

• Covanta Holding Corporation

• FCC Environment (UK) Limited

• Hulsey Environmental Services Inc.

• Remondis SE and Co. KG

• Republic Services Inc.

• Stericycle Inc.

• Suez (Sofina)

• Veolia and Waste Management Inc.

Key Highlights of The Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

