Argires Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster and PainScript Team Up to Revolutionize Patient Care & Compliance
A significant majority of our over 6,000 patients could benefit from this collaboration, filling the gap that exists between physical appointments, ensuring improved care and support for our patients.”USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Argires Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster and PainScript™ Team Up to Revolutionize Patient Care and Compliance
— Dr. Louis Marotti
Alliance with Drs. Louis Marotti and Perry Argires aims to enhance patient care and treatment outcomes.
PainScript/HealthScript™, a telehealth company focused on improving patient outcomes through care plan adherence and medication compliance, announced today its collaboration with Argires Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The partnership is designed to provide innovative pain management treatment by integrating the PainScript platform into the practices’ protocols for their neurosurgical, pain, and rehabilitative patients.
"PainScript represents a significant leap forward for our clinical team, who treat patients with brain disorders, acute and chronic pain, by providing closer patient management which will improve outcomes," said Dr. Louis Marotti. "The platform's real-time data, daily digital care, and medication monitoring capabilities empower us to create personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique needs. A significant majority of our over 6,000 patients could benefit from this collaboration which will allow us to bridge the treatment gap that exists between physical appointments, ensuring improved continuous care and support for our patients."
"Neurosurgery represents one of the most serious patient care paradigms in which rigorous patient adherence and follow up is critical for successful outcomes," said Dan Cohen, Chief Executive Officer at PainScript. "Our technology will help patients improve their medication and care plan adherence, while allowing their treating physician to have even greater clinical clarity into what is occurring between regular appointments, leading to improved treatment outcomes.
“The entire team at Argires Marotti and their large patient population is an ideal practice where our technology can support their best-in-class treatment protocols," added Jim Breidenstein, President and Chief Commercial Officer. “The alliance between PainScript and Argires Marotti reflects the growth in using tools of modern healthcare innovation to leverage technology which can lead to better patient outcomes.”
PainScript will be exhibiting at the PainWeek and BrainWeek conferences in Las Vegas on Sept. 6-8, 2023, at the Cosmopolitan Hotel at booth 607. The executive team will be there to discuss the Argires Marotti case management issues and how PainScript provides an automated solution with reimbursement for the over 6000 patient practice.
About PainScript™/HealthScript™
PainScript (AdhereRx, d/b/a PainScript (www.painscript.com)/HealthScript [www.healthscriptplatform.com]) is a medical treatment compliance platform, focused on creating a personalized pathway to support chronic care interventions for patients suffering from chronic care treatment conditions including pain, opioid/substance use disorders (SUD) and obesity. The SaaS platform is technology based, clinically validated via ten (10) published and peer-reviewed clinical trials. The PainScript/HealthScript approach is very accessible and user-friendly via a digital platform to provide the physician and patients daily, evidence-based telehealth monitoring interventions designed to effectively improve patient compliance with treatment protocols, leading to better health outcomes, a reduction in related healthcare costs and aligns with several AMA CPT payment codes for a reimbursable benefit.
About Argires Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster
For more information about Drs. Argires Marotti and the team at Argires Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster, please visit https://www.argiresmarotti.com/homepage.
Contact:
Mike Smith
Investor Relations
mike@greensmithpr.com
703-623-3834
Dan Cohen
PainScript/HealthScript
+1 202-329-1825
email us here