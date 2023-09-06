Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute to host founder of PlantPure Communities

About

Located in Western New York State, Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI) addresses the root causes of lifestyle-based diseases and doesn’t just treat the symptoms. Headed by Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM, RLMI is dedicated to educating individuals about the power of a whole-food plant-based diet and its proven ability to heal the body from within. The Institute provides several programs to help its participants switch to and maintain a whole-food, plant-based diet, including its 15-Day Whole-Food Plant-Based Jumpstart and two 10-week programs, the Lift Project and the PIVIO program (formerly CHIP), all certified by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine . The Institute also offers several free CME programs for eligible medical practitioners including the innovative monthly Lifestyle Medicine Grand Rounds.

Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute