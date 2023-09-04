New school with child care opens in Coquitlam, another breaks ground

CANADA, September 4 - Students and staff in Coquitlam are starting the school year in a new school that is helping address enrolment growth in one of B.C.’s fast-growing communities.

“More families are choosing to put down roots in Coquitlam, and we’re building the schools that families need in this fast-growing community,” said Premier David Eby. “Now more families in Coquitlam will enjoy the peace of mind that comes with knowing their children are learning in a great new community school, with the added convenience of new child care spaces next door.”

The new Coast Salish Elementary school creates 430 new student spaces in the Coquitlam School District. The Province provided $38.3 million, while the Coquitlam School District contributed $5 million for the project.

“Our government is building, expanding and upgrading schools throughout B.C.,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “The brand-new Coast Salish Elementary school will welcome students this year, and soon Moody Elementary will join it to serve families in the Coquitlam School District.”

The Coast Salish Elementary school also includes a new child care centre that will provide a convenient dropoff and pickup location for parents and accommodate approximately 55 children from 30 months to school age.

“I am excited for Coquitlam families who will have child care on school grounds, it’s more convenient for busy parents and provides smoother transitions for children,” said Grace Lore, Minister of State for Child Care. “By working with school districts, we’re building a future where access to affordable, quality, inclusive child care is a core service families can depend on.”

Coquitlam School District 43 received approximately $3 million from the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund to build child care centres at Coast Salish Elementary and Moody Elementary that together will accommodate more than 100 children from 30 months to school age.

Construction has also begun on the new Moody Elementary school. The Province provided $32.2 million to replace Moody Elementary school and create a safer learning environment for 385 students. The Coquitlam School District provided an additional $5 million toward the project. This project is part of the Province’s work with B.C. school districts to provide students with access to seismically safe seats. The new school is expected to open in 2025.

Over the past six years, the provincial government has approved nearly $300 million for seven new, expanded or upgraded schools in the Coquitlam School District.

“The School District 43 Board of Education is committed to providing students with world-class educational facilities and is pleased to be opening Coast Salish Elementary and beginning construction on Moody Elementary,” said Michael Thomas, chair, Coquitlam Board of Education. “The board is also proud to address community needs by providing additional child care spaces within these projects.”

Since September 2017, the Government of B.C. has created 23,000 new student spaces and 34,000 seismically safer seats. This is thanks to the $3.4 billion the Province has provided for new and improved schools, as well as land purchases for future schools throughout the province.

Budget 2023 includes $3.4 billion for school capital projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.

Quotes:

Fin Donnelly, MLA for Coquitlam-Burke Mountain –

“We are excited to welcome students to the brand-new Coast Salish Elementary school. Positioned as a hub in our community, it will benefit students and families for generations to come.”

Rick Glumac, MLA for Port Moody-Coquitlam –

“We need schools that are the right size to meet our community needs. I’m so excited to see construction beginning on Moody Elementary school. This expanded school will benefit the entire community for generations to come.”