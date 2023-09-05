Mining Stock Defense Metals ($DEFN.V; $DFMTF) Announce New Exploration Targets, Potential to Expand Wicheeda REE Deposit
Potential to Expand Wicheeda REE Deposit Defined by Defense Metals
Defense Metals Corp. (TSX:DEFN.V)VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Defense Metals Corp. (“Defense Metals” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:DEFN / OTCQB:DFMTF/ 35D: FSE) , is pleased to announce that a recently completed ground radiometric geophysical survey over the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element (REE) deposit, located near Prince George, Canada, has identified new anomalies that may represent previously unknown REE mineralized carbonatite located largely within the current mineral resource pit shells, as set forth in the 2021 preliminary economic assessment (PEA ).
Read this news, featuring DEFN in full at https://www.investorideas.com/news/2023/mining/09051DEFN-New-Exploration-Targets.asp
Highlights:
• Based on extensive core drilling and surface geologic mapping completed to advance Defense Metals’ ongoing preliminary feasibility study (PFS), the survey results closely map and further define the surface extent of outcropping REE mineralization.
• Two previously unknown linear radiometric anomalies were identified, each approximately 40 metres in width and extending approximately 250 metres northwest from the main body of the Wicheeda REE deposit (Figure 1).
• Ground truthing showed that the anomalies are overlain entirely by surficial cover which occurs at lower elevations, along the western portion of the Wicheeda deposit.
Kristopher Raffle, P.Geo., Director of Defense Metals and a Qualified Person stated:
“We’re excited to have identified two new exploration targets so close to the Wicheeda deposit. The radiometric surveys were initially designed to assist our geologic mapping teams and it came as a surprise when we identified new anomalies under cover having a similar geophysical expression to known drilled and outcropping rare earth mineralization. After reviewing the geophysical data in the context of our updated Wicheeda 3D geological model we recognized the potential for undiscovered near-surface, east-dipping carbonatite bodies. We look forward to drill testing these anomalies.”
Several resource definition drill holes undercut the southern half of the eastern anomaly at >150 metre vertical depth below surface and preclude a subvertical or steeply east dipping source. Drill hole WI21-39 intersected relatively higher-grade carbonatite at depth returning 2.91% total rare earth oxide (TREO) over 45 metres from a depth of 69 metres downhole that is believed to represent the downdip projection of the eastern radiometric anomaly.
The majority of the eastern and the entirety of the western radiometric anomaly remain untested by core drilling. Defense Metals plans to test the western geophysical anomaly during fall 2023 as part of an expanded program of pit geotechnical drilling comprising a planned 915 metres in 4 holes (see Figure 1), with additional drilling subject to initial results.
Details of the Radiometric Surveys
The recently completed Wicheeda ground radiometric survey comprised a total of 20 line-km along 50 metre spaced, and locally 25 metre infill, east-west oriented survey lines completed over an area of approximately 800 x 900 metres. A NUVIA Dynamics PGIS-2 Gamma-ray spectrometer, equipped with a 0.347 Litre NaI detector and 512-channel resolution ADC was used and data was automatically synchronized with GPS, ensuring both time and location accuracy. The spectrometer's self-stabilizing capabilities on natural radioactive elements such as K, U, and Th eliminated the need for frequent recalibration, assuring reliable and accurate gamma-ray measurements. Given that gamma rays are highly attenuated by overburden (approximately 90% attenuation at 20-30cm overburden depth) ground radiometric surveys are only likely to detect outcropping or very near surface sources.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release as it relates to the Wicheeda REE Project has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (B.C.), Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, Alberta, who is a director of Defense Metals and a “Qualified Person” as defined in NI 43-101.
About the Wicheeda REE Property
Defense Metals 100% owned, 6,759-hectare (~16,702-acre) Wicheeda Project is located approximately 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George, British Columbia; population 77,000. The Wicheeda REE Project is readily accessible by all-weather gravel roads and is near infrastructure, including hydropower transmission lines and gas pipelines. The nearby Canadian National Railway and major highways allow easy access to the deep-water port facilities at Prince Rupert, the closest major North American port to Asia.
The 2021 Wicheeda REE Project Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report outlined an after-tax net present value (NPV@8%) of $517 million and an 18% IRR. This PEA contemplated an open pit mining operation with a 1.75:1 (waste: mill feed) strip ratio providing a 1.8 Mtpa ("million tonnes per year") mill throughput producing an average of 25,423 tonnes REO annually over a 16-year mine life. A Phase 1 initial pit strip ratio of 0.63:1 (waste: mill feed) would yield rapid access to higher grade surface mineralization in year 1 and payback of $440 million initial capital within 5 years.
About Defense Metals Corp.
https://www.defensemetals.com
Defense Metals is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: http://www.discoverygroup.ca/
For further information, please visit: https://www.defensemetals.com or contact:
Todd Hanas, Bluesky Corporate Communications Ltd.
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: (778) 994 8072
Email: todd@blueskycorp.ca
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information
Read in full at https://www.investorideas.com/news/2023/mining/09051DEFN-New-Exploration-Targets.asp
Disclaimer/Disclosure: Disclosure this DEFN news is a paid news release on investorideas.com – https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp
About Investorideas.com
https://www.investorideas.com/About/
1 Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project, British Columbia, Canada, dated January 6, 2022, with an effective date of November 7, 2021, and prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. is filed under Defense Metals Corp.’s Issuer Profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).
2 See Defense Metals News Release dated March 8, 2022
3 Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project, British Columbia, Canada, dated January 6, 2022, with an effective date of November 7, 2021, and prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. is filed under Defense Metals Corp.’s Issuer Profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).
Dawn Van Zant
Investorideas.com
+1 800-665-0411
email us here