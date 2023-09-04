Shaftsbury barracks / Two Car Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B3004124

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Seth Loomis

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 9-4-23 / 1136 hours

TOWN: Dorset

ROADWAY: Vermont Route 30 near Dorset West Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, asphalt.

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Fredrick Darwell

AGE: 87

SEAT BELT? Y

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Accord

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front end damage.

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Elaine Kreel-Whitehead

AGE: 70

SEAT BELT? Y

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor rear end damage.

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the morning of 9-4-23, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury barracks responded to a two car crash on Vermont Route 30 near Dorset West Road in the town of Dorset, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with both operators who were identified as Darwell (Vehicle 1) and Kreel-Whitehead (Vehicle 2). Investigation revealed that both vehicles were traveling northbound, when Vehicle 2 began to slow and eventually stop due a vehicle ahead preparing to make a turn. Vehicle 2 did not stop in time and collided with the rear end of Vehicle 1. Both vehicles sustained minor damage. All occupants of the vehicles were wearing their seatbelts and no injuries were reported.

Darwell was issued a written warning for Following too Closely, which is a violation of Title 23 VSA 1039.

