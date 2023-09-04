Shaftsbury barracks / Two Car Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B3004124
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Seth Loomis
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 9-4-23 / 1136 hours
TOWN: Dorset
ROADWAY: Vermont Route 30 near Dorset West Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, asphalt.
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Fredrick Darwell
AGE: 87
SEAT BELT? Y
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Accord
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front end damage.
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Elaine Kreel-Whitehead
AGE: 70
SEAT BELT? Y
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor rear end damage.
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the morning of 9-4-23, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury barracks responded to a two car crash on Vermont Route 30 near Dorset West Road in the town of Dorset, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with both operators who were identified as Darwell (Vehicle 1) and Kreel-Whitehead (Vehicle 2). Investigation revealed that both vehicles were traveling northbound, when Vehicle 2 began to slow and eventually stop due a vehicle ahead preparing to make a turn. Vehicle 2 did not stop in time and collided with the rear end of Vehicle 1. Both vehicles sustained minor damage. All occupants of the vehicles were wearing their seatbelts and no injuries were reported.
Darwell was issued a written warning for Following too Closely, which is a violation of Title 23 VSA 1039.
Sergeant Seth Loomis
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
“B” Troop – Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
PH: (802) 442-5421
FX: (802) 442- 3263
Email: seth.loomis@vermont.gov