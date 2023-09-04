ALIEN EVENT, SEPT 14-17, 2023, LAS VEGAS, ALIENEVENT.COM
Alien Event, the civilian wing of Cosmic Contact bringing ET Disclosure, Secret Space, UFOLOGY, Alientology & Technology, to Las Vegas on SEPT 14-17, 2023.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cosmic Fleet Gathering Alien Event, the civilian wing of Cosmic Contact bringing ET Disclosure, Secret Space, Artificial Intelligence, UFOLOGY, Alientology & Technology, to Las Vegas on SEPT 14-17, 2023.
By: Commander Saeed David Farman, CEO of BIOMED EXPO, https://biomedexpo.com
Alien event website: https://alienevent.com
Phone: 1-702-890-1290
ALEXIS PARK RESORT, 375 E. Harmon Ave, Las Vegas, NV, 89169.
Only 10 minutes from the Las Vegas international Airport and 79 Miles from Area 51.
Full List of Alien Event Speakers:
Dr. Sam Osmanagich, Jonny Enoch, Mike Bara, Brad Olsen, Sarah Breskman Cosme, Dr. Johnny Delirious, Dr. Raul Valverde, Commander Saeed David Farman, Ismael Perez, Alex Gonzales, Brooks Agnew, Laura Eisenhower, James Rink, Isaac Mars, Mary Beaver, Hans Dietrich, Eric Dadmehr, Phill Wright, Dr. Kosol Ouch, Alan Bedian, Julia Kamman, Keygun Losleben & Ocean Sky.
Schedule of all events:
https://bizton.com/biomed-expo-alienevent-schedule
Topics of Discussion:
Alien Event Commander Saeed David Farman a Pioneer in Alientology and Space Research since 1988, and Keynote Speaker and Aerospace Engineer Mike Bara of Ancient Aliens will discuss the Las Vegas two 9 feet Aliens landing in the private home backyard incident.
According to a news report, a family living in Las Vegas valley home reported seeing aliens in their backyard during the late-night hours on April 30. According to two witnesses, a pair of very tall “non-human” beings witnessed in a Northwest Las Vegas backyard, just minutes after a fireball in the sky. The Las Vegas Metro Police later released body camera footage showing a mysterious object in the sky. A family later reported that they had “non-human” visitors in their backyard. Since then, the Men in black have moved the family to S4 underground secret facility at Area 51.
Multiple Panel talks on: The Congressional Committee hearing with whistleblower David Grusch, The Alien Agenda, Area 51, S4, Dulce Base, Secret Space Programs, Mars colony, Artificial Intelligence, DUMB, Deep Underground Military Bases, Super Soldiers, U.S bases on Moon and MARS, Alternative 3, Time travel, Telepathy, Teleportation, The Rainbow Project, Project Invisibility, Phoenix Project, Teleportation Projects, Nicola Tesla. John Von Neumann, USS Eldridge, The Montauk Chair, Dr, Wolf, Alternate Reality, Warping Space Time, Teleportation Machine, Underground Extraterrestrial Bases, Antarctica, Tartaria, Pleiadeans, Pyramids of Antarctica and MARS, Gray Reptilians, Arcturians, Tall Whites, the 57 Alien races, Ancient Civilizations, Time Tunneling, Grey Alien projects, Atlantis, Worm Holes, Space Time, Rings of Saturn, Life on Venus, Ancient Civilizations, Mars Ruins, Artificial Intelligence, Philadelphia Experiment.
Incarnation, Teleportation Projects, Space-Time Tunneling, Alternate Reality, Warping Space Time, Altered States of Reality, Extra-Terrestrial Bases, Teleportation Machines, Time tunneling, alien projects, Hyper Space, Space - Time Continuum, Invisibility Machines, Time Vortex, Face of Mars, Telepathic Thought, and Powers of the Mind, Alternate Realities, Artificial Intelligence, Anomalies in time, Subconscious Mind, Alien Intervention, Celestial Management, Self-Conscious computers, Philadelphia experiment & The subconscious mind.
Over one thousand attendees expected to attend over 4 days of these amazing events.
A 26,000-year-old Jade Lemurian tablet, Alien Artifacts on display for the first time for public viewing.
General admission for Alien Event is $777 (One day Ticket is $199) which covers lectures, workshops, panels (incentives are $100 each and Dinner Banquets are $80 each).
Alien event ticket also includes Biomed Expo and conference which ushers in new earth frequencies of biohacking and Trans-Humanism at the Las Vegas Alexis Park Resort, SEPT 14-17, 2023. The conference brings together a highly coveted group of physicians to defy the preconceived limits of the human body. With 30 speakers with lectures, workshops and 70 exhibitors, this healing fest has curated the leading minds behind the latest leaps in healing modalities from scalar energy to functional homeopathy and Quantum Healing. Website: https://biomedexpo.com
***Full List of Biomed Expo Speakers:
Dr. Nathan Bryan, Dr. Patrick Porter, Dr. Robert Young, Dr. Sam Osmanagich, Dr. Nathan Bryan, Dr. Paul Barattiero, Dr. Scott Werner, Dr. Judy A Mikovits, Robert Scott Bell, Dr. Johnny Delirious, Sir Bill Walsh®, Dale Halaway, Babry Oren, Saeed David Farman, Kristine Glein, Josh Bailey, Sarah Breskman Cosme, Michael Dignam, Irena Skoda, Joe Blanton, Phillip Wilson, Nichola Burnett, Eric Dadmehr, Gaylord Rhodes, Laura Eisenhower, Alan Bedian, Amelia Brummel, Azucena Avila, Tracy Slepcevic, Ocean Sky, Deidre Madsen, Maria Shapley & Samuel Kiwasz.
Master of Ceremonies: Amelia Brummel & Ocean Sky
Speaker’s BIO:
Page 1: https://bizton.com/biomed-expo-speakers-page-1
Page 2: https://bizton.com/biomed-expo-page-2-speakers
This year’s BIOMED EXPO programming will be the largest quantum leap to the future yet: Disclosure groups, Whistleblowers will speak candidly on classified topics including: Biohacking, Brain Enhancement Technologies, Tesla’s discoveries, Therapeutic Benefits of far infrared energy, Healing power of PEMF machines, Healing with Quantum Lasers, Biohacking your Brain with Nitric Oxide, Stem Cell therapy, Latest Skin Care products, Red Laser Therapy, how to do deal with weaponization of Parasites, Fungus, Bacteria, Viruses, converging the disciplines of metaphysics and medicine to enhance human cognitive functions, extend lifespan, and expand extrasensory perceptions.
Hotel sleeping room group discount rate is: $69 (Friday and Saturday night $149), https://reservations.travelclick.com/85179?groupID=3711798
Registration for this 4-day extravaganza of meet-and-greet banquet dinners with daily Functional wellness panels and over 100 lectures, workshops on biohacking is now open:
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alien-event-las-vegas-tickets-511330712927
4 Conference ballrooms Streamed live simultaneously on 4 channels for global audiences $59 on: https://5dstream.com
Media contact: davidfarman@biomedexpo.com, Call: 1-702-890-1290
