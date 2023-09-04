DCI mourns the loss of Special Agent Jason Winter

September 4, 2023



Des Moines, Iowa – With heavy hearts, the men and women of the Division of Criminal Investigation and Department of Public Safety announce the tragic loss of one of our own, Special Agent Jason Winter. Special Agent Winter, 49, passed away unexpectedly following a medical event on September 1, 2023.



Special Agent Winter, a 27-year veteran of the DCI, was assigned to the Special Enforcement Operations Bureau in Marquette. He was not only a valuable part of the Department of Public Safety, but was more importantly a loving husband, father, son, and brother. Special Agent Winter leaves behind his wife, Kelly, and their three children along with many family, friends, and colleagues.



Please keep the Winter family in your thoughts and prayers.

Rest in Peace, Special Agent Winter...we have your 6 from here.

Photo of Special Agent Jason Winter