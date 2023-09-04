Westminster Barracks / Tractor-Trailer Unit Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
COMMERCIAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B1005978
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Groh
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 09/04/23 at 0745 hours
STREET: I-91 N
TOWN: Springfield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: MM 42
WEATHER: Foggy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Andy J. Pena Batista
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Carbondale, PA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Mack
VEHICLE MODEL: CXU
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Non-life-threatening
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a tractor-trailer unit crash with injury on I-91 northbound near mile marker 42, in the town of Springfield. The operator of the tractor was found responsive with non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported by Springfield Ambulance to DHMC. The cause of this crash is currently under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has knowledge of the crash is encouraged to call Trooper Groh at the Westminster Barracks 802-722-4600. Vermont State Police were assisted by Springfield and Bellows Falls Fire Departments, Springfield Police Department, Reeds Towing, the Vermont Agency of Transportation, and the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles.
Trooper Brandon Groh
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, VT 05346
(802) 722-4600