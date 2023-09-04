Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Tractor-Trailer Unit Crash

 



STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

COMMERCIAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23B1005978                                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Groh

STATION: Westminster                               

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 09/04/23 at 0745 hours

STREET: I-91 N

TOWN: Springfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: MM 42

WEATHER: Foggy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Andy J. Pena Batista

AGE: 22 

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Carbondale, PA

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Mack

VEHICLE MODEL: CXU

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Non-life-threatening

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a tractor-trailer unit crash with injury on I-91 northbound near mile marker 42, in the town of Springfield. The operator of the tractor was found responsive with non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported by Springfield Ambulance to DHMC. The cause of this crash is currently under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has knowledge of the crash is encouraged to call Trooper Groh at the Westminster Barracks 802-722-4600. Vermont State Police were assisted by Springfield and Bellows Falls Fire Departments, Springfield Police Department, Reeds Towing, the Vermont Agency of Transportation, and the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles.

 

 

Trooper Brandon Groh

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

