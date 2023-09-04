Submit Release
News Search

There were 588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,472 in the last 365 days.

Working in apparel and footwear manufacturing: How does technological upgrading and automation affect women?

Podcast series: Global challenges – Global solutions

The workforce in the clothing and footwear manufacturing sector is predominantly made up of female workers. These jobs are often underpaid, insecure and characterized by an uncertain future, in particular because of the risk of being replaced by automated equipment. New research examines the challenges women face in these jobs, and how technology affects them.

You just read:

Working in apparel and footwear manufacturing: How does technological upgrading and automation affect women?

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more