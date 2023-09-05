CloudDefense.AI Introduces Generative-AI Based Remediation for Cloud Misconfigurations and Application Security
Our mission at CloudDefense has always been to provide our clients with cutting-edge security solutions that adapt to the evolving threat landscape.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudDefense.AI, a leader in CNAPP cloud security solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Generative-AI based Auto Remediation feature. This innovative addition to the CloudDefense ACS (Application Cloud Security) suite marks a pivotal advancement in addressing cloud and application vulnerabilities.
— Abhi Arora, COO of CloudDefense.AI
As organizations increasingly migrate to cloud infrastructures, ensuring the security and integrity of applications and digital assets becomes paramount. CloudDefense.AI ACS, already renowned for its comprehensive approach to security, takes a giant leap forward with Generative-AI based Remediation. This new feature harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to identify, analyze, and automatically remediate cloud misconfigurations and also vulnerabilities detected through Application Security Static Analysis.
With the introduction of Generative-AI Based Remediation, CloudDefense.AI is redefining the way organizations manage cloud security and application integrity. This technology not only identifies issues but actively generates and implements solutions, minimizing human intervention and significantly reducing the window of vulnerability.
CloudDefense.AI remains committed to pushing the boundaries of security technology. By incorporating Generative-AI Based Remediation into CloudDefense ACS, the company continues to empower organizations to fortify their cloud infrastructures and applications against an ever-expanding array of cyber threats.
About CloudDefense.AI:
CloudDefense.AI is a pioneering leader in application and cloud security solutions. It offers a comprehensive and advanced security suite designed to protect digital assets from malicious attacks. By leveraging patented technology and a NextGen Intelligent platform, CloudDefense AI enables organizations to fortify their cloud infrastructures with cutting-edge AI and ML capabilities.
Emily Thompson
CloudDefense.AI
media@clouddefense.ai
