Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,009 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,672 in the last 365 days.

CloudDefense.AI Introduces Generative-AI Based Remediation for Cloud Misconfigurations and Application Security

CloudDefense.AI introduces Generative AI based remediations

CloudDefense.AI Introduces Generative-AI Based Remediation for Cloud Misconfigurations and Application Security

Our mission at CloudDefense has always been to provide our clients with cutting-edge security solutions that adapt to the evolving threat landscape.”
— Abhi Arora, COO of CloudDefense.AI
PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudDefense.AI, a leader in CNAPP cloud security solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Generative-AI based Auto Remediation feature. This innovative addition to the CloudDefense ACS (Application Cloud Security) suite marks a pivotal advancement in addressing cloud and application vulnerabilities.

As organizations increasingly migrate to cloud infrastructures, ensuring the security and integrity of applications and digital assets becomes paramount. CloudDefense.AI ACS, already renowned for its comprehensive approach to security, takes a giant leap forward with Generative-AI based Remediation. This new feature harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to identify, analyze, and automatically remediate cloud misconfigurations and also vulnerabilities detected through Application Security Static Analysis.

With the introduction of Generative-AI Based Remediation, CloudDefense.AI is redefining the way organizations manage cloud security and application integrity. This technology not only identifies issues but actively generates and implements solutions, minimizing human intervention and significantly reducing the window of vulnerability.

CloudDefense.AI remains committed to pushing the boundaries of security technology. By incorporating Generative-AI Based Remediation into CloudDefense ACS, the company continues to empower organizations to fortify their cloud infrastructures and applications against an ever-expanding array of cyber threats.

For more information about CloudDefense.AI and its innovative security solutions, visit www.clouddefense.ai.

About CloudDefense.AI:

CloudDefense.AI is a pioneering leader in application and cloud security solutions. It offers a comprehensive and advanced security suite designed to protect digital assets from malicious attacks. By leveraging patented technology and a NextGen Intelligent platform, CloudDefense AI enables organizations to fortify their cloud infrastructures with cutting-edge AI and ML capabilities.

Emily Thompson
CloudDefense.AI
media@clouddefense.ai
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

CloudDefense.AI Introduces Generative-AI Based Remediation for Cloud Misconfigurations and Application Security

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more