Global Strategic Collaboration between Veridat, Frontiere, Sensoworks, and CyberActa

I am excited to have initiated and guided this promising business partnership which can offer regulated and personalized cutting-edge AI/ML development applied to healthcare and drug development”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The teams at Frontiere, Veridat, Sensoworks, and CyberActa are pleased to announce they have entered into a global strategic collaboration, combining CyberActa’s data-driven digital, regulatory, cyber, and privacy consulting services with Frontiere and Sensoworks world-class strategy-led enterprise delivery and next-gen technology services while revolutionizing the way that clients discover and integrate trust into data and their processes with Veridat.
— Dr Remco Foppen, Biotech Business Advisor, Frontiere
“We were looking for an international partner who would validate and certify our digital technologies capabilities and Sensoworks software solutions for the Biotech, Healthtech, and Pharma market. We found it in CyberActa and Veridat; we are very proud of the personal and professional relationship with their team and are confident that the market will reward our joint actions”, said Alfredo Adamo, Frontiere, CEO. With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of business, companies recognize the need to accelerate the development of digital solutions to ensure they remain in the competitive vanguard through optimization of their processes and cost savings while meeting ever-increasing regulatory expectations. This global strategic collaboration brings together deep skills in business and technology strategy, product ideation, AI/ML development and deployment, and organizational change management to help support clients through successful transformations to Industry 4.0.
“Partnering with Frontiere and Sensoworks, and further extending our alignment with Veridat would deliver the very best business, digital, and regulatory strategies on which our clients will design, and build their next generation of digital products and platforms,” said John Giantsidis, CyberActa, President. “Together, we are spearheading the convergence of AI, blockchain, and IoT in product development, manufacturing, and supply chain. The opportunities presented by AI and blockchain technologies are likely to be applied in conjunction with each other, converging in new kinds of platforms, products, and services. Their integration with systems of internet connectivity across devices (IoT) can lead to even greater opportunities. In this technological convergence, IoT can be considered the “sensing” part, AI the “thinking” part, and blockchain the “remembering” part. CyberActa can offer ways to address the needs of companies and individuals for security, privacy, and resilience. As IoT becomes more widespread, more data will be collected, thereby increasing the need for security and data protection. Veridat makes IoT infrastructure more scalable and robust, provides secure audit trails of information, and increases the interoperability of IoT devices by providing a trusted, common communications layer.
"I am thrilled about this significant partnership with Veridat, CyberActa, and Frontiere. This collaboration shows our collective commitment to driving innovation, enhancing cybersecurity, and delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to our clients. We firmly believe in a world where the ability for humans to empathize with objects through the use of technology can lead to a more efficient, reliable, and sustainable infrastructure and systems, ultimately having a positive impact on society. " said Niccolò De Carlo CEO at Sensoworks.
This collaboration would augment and accelerate the very element of Veridat's deployment: digital documents, proclaimed Veridat's Co-Founder and Fellow at Harvard's Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study, Robert Huber. "Digital documents are so very great for managing our everyday workflow. They are easy to create, edit, copy, curate, archive, search, share near and far, and ultimately discard. The very features that make digital workflows so convenient, however, are also the very features that make them inherently susceptible to unintended or fraudulent modifications without leaving an obvious trace of the change. This is the central conundrum of Web3: How can anonymous partners come together and place trust in each other's statements and claims? Nowhere is this conundrum more relevant than in assuring the general public that monitoring the integrity of major structural installations is not clouded by conflicting financial interests. Similarly, what assures us that autonomous actions performed by AI systems are inherently trustworthy? How can we put our life into the hands of medical diagnostics run by black-box systems of unknown provenance, training conditions, and success function? The answer is "WELL WE CAN'T REALLY" unless we use Veridat to build a layer of verifiable truth, accountability, oversight, and analytical decision-making into the process." The technological alignment of Veridat, Sensoworks, Frontiere, and CyberActa is simply perfect, concluded Robert Huber.
About Sensoworks:
Sensoworks is a highly innovative software company that uses the most advanced technologies to monitor, predict, and control complex data from different sources in real-time. Sensoworks is a centralized and integrated IIoT solution to collect, analyze, and distribute data from various devices and sensors. Driven by advances in the Internet of Things, we adopt federated learning, as a machine learning technique, to release data and drive discovery at the edge while predicting the objects’ needs and lifecycle. Our solution is applied to smart cities (waste management, smart parking, smart lighting), civil
infrastructures, smart buildings, and asset management. For further information on innovative end-to-end software solutions for intelligent monitoring, visit https://www.sensoworks.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/sensoworks/.
About Frontiere:
Frontiere is a network of enterprises that was born with the aim of creating an ethical and sustainable ecosystem of open innovation, which helps companies become more agile, intelligent, and competitive in the digital age, allowing companies to take full advantage of the opportunities offered by digital transformation, reducing the time to access new technologies to achieve long-term success. New humanism, sustainability, and accessibility are Frontiere’s founding elements, with a focus on a valuable Digital Experience that combines aesthetic and design elements typical of Made in Italy.
We want to create long-term partnerships with companies, with the aim of providing innovative and high-quality solutions that respond to their specific needs, using the most innovative technologies and methodologies available. We promote social and sustainable innovation, supporting initiatives and projects that aim to improve people's quality of life and tackle global challenges such as climate change and inequalities. Learn more at https://frontiere.io/ and https://www.linkedin.com/company/frontiere.io/.
About CyberActa:
CyberActa is a leading provider of data-driven digital, regulatory, cyber, and privacy solutions. The company's products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and startups around the world. CyberActa is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Additional information about CyberActa, Inc., can be found at https://cyberacta.com/ and https://www.linkedin.com/company/cyberacta/.
About Veridat:
Veridat is Driven by Trust™.
Our platform captures & verifies every step of a digital workflow. End-to-end. It’s a total solution that can be tailored for any company, any industry, anywhere. Our objective is to help clients build and expand their business in response to a changing environment, reduce risk in response to growing complexity, and improve the processes and systems that protect brands, build trust, and add business value. The end goal is for trust and business performance to be one and the same – inextricably linked by a strategy, culture, and operating model that drives brand performance.
Learn more at www.veridat.io and please follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/veridat/.
