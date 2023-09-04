Governor Newsom Proclaims Labor Day 2023

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

On Labor Day, we recognize and thank the men and women who work day in and day out to meet the needs of Californians and keep our state moving forward.

California is committed to protecting and supporting our diverse and dynamic workforce. In recent years, our state has taken historic action to protect warehouse workers from unsafe production quotas, end decades-old, exploitative pay practices in the garment industry, make it easier for farmworkers to elect union representatives, and ensure that workers with disabilities are paid a fair wage.

Working to expand access to good jobs and tackle income inequality, my Administration has released a plan to dramatically expand apprenticeship programs in California, creating more opportunities for people of all backgrounds to earn as they develop valuable skills and experience for the jobs of tomorrow.

Last month, we launched the development of a new Master Plan on Career Education that will guide the state in its efforts to prioritize hands-on learning for students and workers and bolster pathways to high-paying and fulfilling careers, including those that do not require a college degree.

California is committed to building an economy that works for working people. This Labor Day and every day, we continue our work to expand access to good jobs, secure safe and healthy workplaces, and create new pathways for upward mobility. Together, we can deliver the promise of Labor Day for all hardworking Californians and their families.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim September 4, 2023, as Labor Day.