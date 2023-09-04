Performance to Celebrate the 74th Anniversary of the National Day of the People's Republic of China Tickets for the large-scale original acrobatic drama “The Bridge” on sale from today

MACAU, September 4 - The “Performance to Celebrate the 74th Anniversary of the National Day of the People's Republic of China” – Large-scale original acrobatic drama “The Bridge”, jointly organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, and presented by China Nanjing Acrobatic Troupe Co., Ltd, will be held on 30 September and 1 October, at 8pm, at the Venetian Theatre, allowing the public to enjoy a magnificent acrobatic show while celebrating the National Day. Tickets are now on sale.

The large-scale original acrobatic theme drama “The Bridge” relates the story of tens of thousands of builders in the 1950s who converged at the deserted grasslands along the Yangtze River from across the country to build the Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge, praising the independence, determination and relentless entrepreneurship of people in that era who accomplished the magnificent feat of building the bridge. Adopting the form of an acrobatic drama, the China Nanjing Acrobatic Troupe Co., Ltd fully represents important scenes during the construction of the Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge, interprets the conflicts among the characters, and highlights the collective images of heroes and patriotism manifested during the construction process. The meticulous design not only broadens the approach to produce acrobatic dramas but also extends the artistic influence of this type of drama.

Tickets for the show are now on sale at the Macau Ticketing Network, at the prices of MOP200 and MOP100. Dates of ticket sales at Cotai Ticketing will be announced in due course. Ticket purchases are limited to a maximum of 4 tickets per performance per person. Holders of a valid Macao Resident Identity Card, Macao Teacher Card, full-time Student Card, Senior Citizen Card and Disability Assessment Registration Card will be offered a 50% discount during the ticketing period. Each cardholder can only use one discounted ticket per performance. Macau Ticketing Network – 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; online ticketing: www.macauticket.com. Cotai Ticketing – ticketing hotline: 2882 8818; online ticketing: www.cotaiticketing.com.

For more information about the show, please visit IC’s website at www.icm.gov.moor contact IC through telephone no. 8399 6818 during office hours.