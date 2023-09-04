Berlin Barracks / Contributing to Juvenile Delinquency
CASE#: 23A3004426
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 08/08/23 at approximately 1611 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: State Drive, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Contributing to juvenile delinquency and Enabling Consumption by Minors
ACCUSED: Travis Omnik
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received numerous reports of an adult male providing alcohol and tobacco products to several minors. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Travis had both supplied alcohol and tobacco to numerous minors and enabled the consumption of the alcohol and tobacco.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/05/2023 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
