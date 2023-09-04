Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Contributing to Juvenile Delinquency

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3004426

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:     Trooper Ryan Riegler                        

STATION:      Berlin Barracks           

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 08/08/23 at approximately 1611 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: State Drive, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Contributing to juvenile delinquency and Enabling Consumption by Minors

 

ACCUSED:      Travis Omnik                                          

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received numerous reports of an adult male providing alcohol and tobacco products to several minors. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Travis had both supplied alcohol and tobacco to numerous minors and enabled the consumption of the alcohol and tobacco.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   10/05/2023 at 0830 hours         

COURT: Washington County

LODGED - LOCATION:      N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191

 

