Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Global Market Report 2023

The global abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair devices market size is expected to reach $3.00 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.89%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair devices market size is predicted to reach $3.00 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.89%.

The growth in the abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair devices market is due to growing incidence of abdominal aortic aneurysms. North America region is expected to hold the largest abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair devices market share. Major players in the abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair devices market include Cardiatis S.A, Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Endologix Inc., Lombard Medical Inc., Medtronic PLC., Terumo Corporation.

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Market Segments

• By Product Type: Endovascular Stent Graft System, Synthetic Graft System

• By Site: Infrarenal AAA, Pararenal AAA

• By Application: Traditional Anatomy, Complex Anatomy

• By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices are medical devices used to treat an abdominal aortic aneurysm, a condition that occurs when a section of the aorta wall weakens and the high volume of blood flowing through it exerts pressure on the weak point, causing it to expand outwards and form an aneurysm. These devices (stent grafts) are placed into the aorta by a small groin incision and expand to support the weakest part of the aorta, preventing it from rupturing.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Market Trends And Strategies

4. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

