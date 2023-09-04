Cosylab Unites Innovative Scientific and Medical Technological Solutions into One Global Brand
LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cosylab, the leading provider of turnkey software solutions for the world’s most advanced systems and devices, today announced a brand refresh, solidifying its distinct market domains into one global Cosylab brand. The refresh comes after over two decades of Cosylab’s global presence in big science and more than a decade in the medical market with its OncologyOne software suite for cancer treatment. The new brand brings together all Cosylab’s solutions that enable organizations to make scientific breakthroughs, deliver state-of-the-art cancer treatments, develop healthcare innovations and bring clean fusion energy to the world.
Over the last decade, Cosylab has grown rapidly. Building on the team’s expertise in control systems, the company expanded its software solutions to global industrial markets, including fusion, oncology treatment, complex medical devices, space and astronomy. Today, Cosylab is the leading provider of cutting-edge expertise, software and electronics for the world's most advanced systems and devices, such as particle accelerators, large telescope arrays, fusion reactors, innovative medical devices and cancer therapy systems.
“We are proud of our journey, our achievements and the values which we have created as we’ve grown from a small, ambitious start-up to a leading player, participating in the largest international projects for fundamental physics research and making a significant contribution to the progress of the most modern methods of cancer treatment. Today, our solutions are integrated into the most significant big science international projects, including CERN and ITER, and we work with the largest medical device manufacturers and cancer centers worldwide to provide better cancer treatment and clean energy to as many people as possible,” said Dr. Mark Plesko, co-founder and CEO of Cosylab.
The new corporate identity is based on Cosylab’s five brand pillars, identified through extensive research among Cosylab’s customers, partners and employees: groundbreaking technologies for the world’s most complex systems; true partner; agility; passion for improvement; and making a difference in the world. The identity highlights Cosylab’s purpose to advance humanity, making new cancer treatments, clean energy and scientific discoveries possible.
The refreshed brand unites all Cosylab’s activities under the singular idea and tagline of Advancing humanity. Engineering remarkable. “Advancing humanity” emphasises Cosylab’s mission and critical role in developing solutions that help improve society – curing cancer patients, enabling clean power across the globe, fuelling space exploration, researching the smallest particles of nature and making the universe visible. “Engineering remarkable” recognizes Cosylab’s extraordinary technical capabilities, including powering the most advanced scientific devices in the world as well as next-generation medical equipment.
“Cosylab’s breadth and depth of experience equip our clients with best-in-class solutions that reduce risk, shorten time to market and optimize investment. But what sets us apart is our people’s insatiable curiosity about the world around us and our ambition to make it better. This spirit, paired with our end-to-end capabilities, fuels Cosylab’s ability to deliver for organizations, patients and humankind in ways not possible before,” Dr. Mark Plesko commented. “We remain committed to our ambition to make the world a better place by delivering state-of-the-art expertise, software and electronics for the world’s most complex devices.”
In parallel with the brand refresh, Cosylab has also launched its new website, optimized for customers, partners, future employees and visitors. The website offers a blend of products-, services- and company information, as well as educational resources on accelerators, fusion, cancer treatment and other Cosylab focus areas. Visit www.cosylab.com to learn more.
About Cosylab
Cosylab is the leading provider of cutting-edge expertise, turnkey software solutions, and electronics for the world’s most advanced systems and devices. Its turnkey software solutions enable organizations to make scientific breakthroughs, deliver state-of-the-art cancer treatments, develop healthcare innovations and bring clean fusion energy to the world. Cosylab helps organisations of all sizes and scopes accelerate development and shorten time-to-market with its unique end-to-end capabilities. The company’s solutions are integrated into the most significant big science international projects, including CERN and ITER, and the largest medical device manufacturers and cancer centers worldwide; Cosylab’s engineering expertise also helps innovative medical start-ups get their medical devices to patients faster. From its headquarters in the EU and subsidiaries across Europe, North America and Asia, Cosylab has worked on hundreds of multi-year and multi-people projects worldwide.
