Ittefaq Salt Expands Mining Area To 1004 Acres With Acquisition of 504 Acres For Himalayan Pink Salt Production
"Ittefaq Salt expands to 1004 acres, securing high-quality Himalayan Pink Salt production. Quality and sustainability are our priorities."LAHORE, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ittefaq Salt, a leading producer of high-quality Himalayan Pink Salt in Pakistan, is proud to announce the acquisition of 504 acres of area from the Government of Pakistan. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our company's growth, enabling us to expand our production capabilities and better serve our customers. Our outstanding reputation for quality and sustainability has earned us a devoted customer base. Additionally, this acquisition will enable us to expand our operations indefinitely.
By the end of 2023, we will be able to increase our daily production capacity from 1,000 tons to 3,000 tons per day with this acquisition. This will allow us to meet the growing demand for high-quality salt across a range of industries, from food processing to industrial applications.
"Ittefaq Salt is thrilled to share that this acquisition will enable us to expand our production capabilities and meet the rising demand from our customers for premium quality salt products. Our commitment to quality and sustainability remains at the forefront of our operations as we continue to serve our customers and communities."
It is a privilege to collaborate with the Government of Pakistan to bring a premium-quality salt product to market and contribute to the local economy. We remain committed to upholding our core values of sustainability, quality, and customer service.
As a result of this land acquisition, we will be able to significantly increase our production capacity, ensuring that we can meet the demand for our premium salt products that continue to grow.
For more information about our products and business, visit our website: www.ittefaqsalt.com.
Ittefaq Salt
Ittefaq Salt
+92 42 35211692
sales@ittefaqsalt.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other