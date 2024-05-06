Ittefaq Salt Increases Mining Territory: Secures 600 Acres, Boosting Himalayan Pink Salt Production to 1604 Acres
Ittefaq Salt expands mining area, secures 600 acres, boosting Himalayan Pink Salt production to 1604 acres.LAHORE, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s thrilling to announce that Ittefaq Salt, Himalayan Salt Supplier has expanded its mining territory by securing an additional 600 acres. The strategic move brings the total mining territory to 1604 acres (that was previously 1004 acres.). The significant increase in the mining territory is a big step forward to meet the ever-increasing demand of Himalayan Pink salt users.
This expansion allows Ittefaq Salt to not only produce premium Himalayan pink salt at massive volumes but also allow them to practice sustainable mining practices. Good news for all salt fanatics, now finest quality Himalayan Pink Salt with all its natural goodness preserved will be more readily available to all.
In 2023, Ittefaq Salt increased its mining territory with the acquisition of 504 acres, resulting in a notable increase of approximately 2000 tons of Himalayan pink salt production per day. Continuing this tradition, the planned expansion of an additional 600 acres will be pursued to reach a total salt mining capacity of up to 3000 tons per day, solidifying Ittefaq Salt as one of the trusted Himalayan pink salt suppliers and exporters in Pakistan.
With the commitment to making daily cuisines tasty and healthy, a drastic increase in Himalayan pink salt production aligns with the company’s mission of distributing high-quality Himalayan salt and salt products at consumer’s doorsteps. Following rigorous quality control measures and compliance with standard mining protocols, the harvested Himalayan pink Salt will consistently satisfy the consumers.
Ittefaq Salt, a trusted manufacturer and exporter of Himalayan Pink Salt, has a long history of serving only quality packed in every salt pack. They provide mineral-rich salt to all users while aligning all their operations with their motto of promoting innovations, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. For more information visit our website: http://www.ittefaqsalt.com/
Ittefaq Salt
Ittefaq Salt
+92 42 35211692
sales@ittefaqsalt.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube