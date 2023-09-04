Hải Phòng opens Việt Nam-RoK trade promotion week

VIETNAM, September 4 - HẢI PHÒNG — A trade promotion event between Việt Nam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) which aims to strengthen economic ties and cultural exchanges between the two countries is under way in the northern city of Hải Phòng.

Starting on September 1, the 10-day event is part of the celebration of 31 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

The event features 94 booths of localities and businesses from the two countries, including more than 60 from Việt Nam and 30 from the RoK. The RoK side showcases a variety of its typical products such as fashion, household appliances, and beauty care items.

A wide range of activities such as folk games and Dance Cover Kpop 2023 will also give visitors a chance to experience the Vietnamese and Korean cultures.

In his opening remarks, Director of the Hải Phòng Department of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Văn Thành emphasised the strong relationship between Việt Nam and the RoK over the past 30 years. Hải Phòng is home to 105 RoK-funded projects worth nearly US$10 billion, making the RoK the biggest investor in the region.

In 2022, those projects earned $14.5 billion in revenue and $13.5 billion in export, contributed VNĐ3.6 trillion ($148.2 million) to the State budget, and created jobs for 41,000 people, statistics show. — VNS