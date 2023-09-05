Edalex named Outstanding EdTech Provider finalist in the Victorian International Education Awards 2023

Powering your single source of truth for skills and learning data Edalex Selected Finalists in the Victorian International Education Awards 2023 Credentials just got personal - Discover and share evidence of workplace skills

Edalex is selected as a finalist in the Outstanding EdTech Provider category in the prestigious Victorian International Education Awards 2023

Our long-term partnerships with educational institutions and partners here in Victoria, across Australia, and around the world enable us to make a difference in learners’ lives.” — Dan McFadyen, Managing Director, Edalex

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Edalex, the EdTech company powering organisations’ single source of truth for skills and learning data, is thrilled to announce its selection as a finalist in the Outstanding EdTech Provider category in the prestigious Victorian International Education Awards 2023. The Victorian International Education Awards serve as a platform to highlight and acknowledge the remarkable efforts of Victoria’s international students, alumni, educational institutions and EdTech providers. These entities play a pivotal role in advancing international education both within the state and on a global scale.

Edalex, the EdTech company powering organisations’ single source of truth for skills and learning data, is thrilled to announce its selection as a finalist in the Outstanding EdTech Provider category in the prestigious Victorian International Education Awards 2023. The Victorian International Education Awards serve as a platform to highlight and acknowledge the remarkable efforts of Victoria’s international students, alumni, educational institutions and EdTech providers. These entities play a pivotal role in advancing international education both within the state and on a global scale.

"We are honoured to be named a finalist in the Victorian International Education Awards,” said Dan McFadyen, Managing Director of Edalex. “It’s through our long-term partnerships with educational institutions and partners here in Victoria, across Australia, and around the world that we enable enhanced learning and skills recognition to make a difference in learners’ lives."

Edalex develops three EdTech platforms. These platforms address skills- and employability-related challenges by hosting skill definitions in the world’s largest open Rich Skill Descriptor library (openRSD), supporting the development of skills through effective learning content management (openEQUELLA) and discovering and sharing personalised evidence of skills through learning (Credentialate).

The Victorian International Education Awards celebrate organisations and individuals who have made significant contributions to the international education community, fostering a diverse and inclusive environment that supports students from around the world. Through a recent Global Victoria EdTech Innovation Alliance grant, Edalex conducted an efficacy study with Victorian and international partners that revealed that 76% of learners increased their confidence in expressing their skills after receiving a personalised Credentialate evidence record. Evidence-backed confidence that’s increasingly essential in a skills-based global economy.

Study Melbourne will announce the winners at an awards ceremony held on Thursday 26 October. It will bring together industry leaders, government officials, educators, students and other stakeholders to celebrate the achievements of finalists and winners across various categories, showcasing the vibrant international education community in Victoria.

“Edalex’s selection as an Outstanding EdTech Provider finalist adds to recognition from HolonIQ, HundrED.org, EdTech Digest and the Global EdTech Awards during 2023. We’ve been blown away by these awards, which inspires the entire Edalex team to continue enhancing our innovative solutions and focus on meaningful outcomes for learners,” continued McFadyen.

Learn more – https://www.edalex.com/credentialate