Monetary and financial statistics – July 2023

MACAU, September 4 - According to statistics released today (4 September) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply continued to grow in July. Meanwhile, resident deposits rose from a month ago whereas loans to residents posted a decline.

Money supply

Currency in circulation increased 0.4% whereas demand deposits dropped 1.3%. M1 thus decreased 0.8% from one month earlier.  On the other hand, quasi-monetary liabilities rose 1.4%.  The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, grew 1.2% to MOP725.6 billion.  On an annual basis, M1 fell 1.3% whereas M2 rose 6.4%.  The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 34.5%, 45.0%, 8.4% and 10.0% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits increased 1.2% from the preceding month to MOP705.1 billion while non-resident deposits rose 1.0% to MOP297.2 billion.  Meanwhile, public sector deposits with the banking sector grew 0.2% to MOP221.6 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector increased 1.0% from a month earlier to MOP1,223.9 billion.  The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 20.5%, 45.3%, 9.3% and 22.4% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector dropped 0.8% from a month ago to MOP557.1 billion. Meanwhile, external loans fell 0.3% to MOP621.9 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector went down by 0.6% from a month earlier to MOP1,179.0 billion.  The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 18.8%, 45.2%, 13.5% and 20.0% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-July, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector decreased from 61.2% at end-June to 60.1%.  Meanwhile, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors decreased from 97.8% to 96.3%.  The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 69.2% and 59.5% respectively.  Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio increased from 2.1% at end-June to 2.2%.

Detailed Monetary and Financial Statistics are available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly

