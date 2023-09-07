Empowering Caregivers: 5 Essential Tips from 'Dementia Daughter' Carissa Biele to Stay 'Strong Like the Whiskey'
Tips and support for caregivers during Dementia Awareness Month.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dementia profoundly impacts families worldwide, and country singer-songwriter Carissa Biele understands its challenges more intimately than most. For over a decade, Biele stood by her mother's side as she battled dementia, witnessing the gradual decline that the disease brings.
As September marks Dementia Awareness Month, with World Alzheimer's Day falling on September 20, Carissa Biele is using her platform to shed light on the struggles faced by dementia patients and their caregivers. With her heartfelt original song "Strong like the Whiskey," dedicated to her late mother, Biele pays tribute to her mother's strength and uses her music to inspire and encourage others facing similar challenges.
In her "Dementia Daughter" video series, Carissa Biele shares personal anecdotes, raw emotions, and insights into the caregiving journey. Her candid approach offers an authentic window into the realities of dementia. Biele's courage to share her vulnerable moments resonates deeply with other caregivers, fostering a sense of community and understanding.
With her firsthand experience, Carissa Biele has compiled five essential tips for caregivers striving to remain "Strong Like the Whiskey" while supporting their loved ones:
Keep Humor Alive: Infusing Humor into the caregiving journey can bring moments of joy amidst challenges, creating precious memories for caregivers and their loved ones.
Be an Award-Winning Actress: Adapting to the changing needs of dementia patients often involves stepping into different roles. Being an empathetic and patient actor in your loved one's story can make a difference.
Prioritize Self-Care: Caregivers must remember that their well-being matters too. Taking time for oneself is not selfish but essential for maintaining the strength to care for others.
Practice Self-Compassion: Caregivers should acknowledge that they're doing their best, even under challenging circumstances. Going easy on oneself and seeking support when needed is vital.
Stay Connected: Isolation can be a challenge for caregivers. Connecting with friends, family, and the outside world can provide emotional nourishment and a sense of community.
Tragically, Carissa Biele lost her mother in March of this year. However, her story comes full circle as she welcomed motherhood herself during the Mother's Day weekend. The journey from caregiving to motherhood has inspired her to further advocate for dementia awareness and support, with a deepened understanding of the intricacies of family bonds and the importance of compassion.
This September, as we honor Dementia Awareness Month, Carissa Biele stands as a beacon of strength, empathy, and hope for caregivers worldwide. Her "Dementia Daughter" video diaries and her heartfelt song "Strong like the Whiskey" testify to the power of music, storytelling, and community in fostering understanding and healing.
About Carissa Biele:
Carissa Biele is a country music singer-songwriter, entertainer, and author—former news anchor and host of IHRA Nitro Jam.
Wayne Watson
CB Entertainment
director@carissabiele.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Heartfelt video & song with Biele's late mother