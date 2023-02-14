'Nitro Jam' Co-host and country singer Carissa Biele expecting her First Baby: 'It's a Miracle'
They conceived their baby naturally after three years of unexplained fertility struggles.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roses are Red.
Violets are Blue.
Entertainer Carissa Biele announces a miracle baby is due!
Former "IHRA Nitro Jam," motorsports series co-host and Country Music artist Carissa Biele opens up about unexplained fertility struggles and announces a miracle baby on the way.
Biele and her husband Robbie married in 2019 and entered into an unexplained fertility struggle, leading to tedious health testing and an expensive IVF procedure. Three years later, by late summer 2022, with no clear answers and no success, the couple had decided to temporarily shelve the idea of starting a family while Carissa focused on her children's book release and on her mother, who has been on a decade struggle and decline with early onset dementia.
Then, when they least expected it, "God surprised us with a natural pregnancy after three years of no success," Biele stated. "What an amazing gift. While working on launching my children's book "A Christmas Cookie Musical," over the last two years, I often wondered if I would ever have my own child to read it too."
The doctors in Carissa's life suggested her issue may be stress related. She said she had to step outside her comfort zone and reevaluate her daily life. "I felt like I already strived to live a healthy lifestyle, but I cut back even more, eating a primarily Mediterranean diet. I also reduced drinking and added more meditation and exercise into my week. But, unfortunately, this is an issue many women are dealing with, and we need to show ourselves more love."
Carissa's life experiences prove she is "Strong Like the Whiskey," as one of her song titles states. Biele grew up in mid-Missouri, where she started singing and songwriting as a therapeutic result of losing her father to cancer. Her first song is titled "Easier Said Than Done." Carissa's drive and passion led her to Nashville, where her career was put on the back burner when her mother began showing serious struggles with early dementia.
Aside from her music and writing talents, Biele has an extensive past in motorsports and broadcasting as a former co-host of "IHRA Nitro Jam" on Outdoor Channel and a morning news anchor on a CBS-affiliated local station.
Carissa passionately wants anyone reading this to "Take care of yourself! But, seriously, what will you do for your health this week?
