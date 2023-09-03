I 89 Travel Lane closed again

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

The travel lane I 89 SB in the area of MM 11.5 is closed due to a motor vehicle fire, the passing lane remains open.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Lillian Schmertz

Emergency Communications Specialist I

Vermont State Police – Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Road 05158

802-722-4600

802-722-4690 FAX