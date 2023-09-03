Submit Release
I 89 Down to one Lane

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

I 89 SB is down to one lane  in the area of MM 10 due to a motor vehicle fire.

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

