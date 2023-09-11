ISAAC Unveils Next Generation Video Camera System
With the rugged, AI-capable ISAAC InView, fleets will be able to witness every detail
With the ISAAC InView cameras and other data that ISAAC collects for us, we can identify drivers who have a little bit more aggressive driving habits.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ISAAC Instruments announced today the evolution of ISAAC InView, a fully integrated video camera and data recording system to enhance safety, safeguard against false claims and simplify driver coaching.
— Lynn Berning, Risk & Compliance Manager, Tucker Freight Lines
The next-generation system includes a road-facing and optional side and optional driver-facing cameras that cover every angle, virtually eliminating blind spots. The wide-angle visual image provides extended visibility alongside the truck, regardless of the time of day or weather conditions.
Along with ISAAC’s rugged camera solution and instant access to videos, ISAAC’s undisputable telemetry data ensures fleet clients can determine the cause of an accident with greater certainty, protect against false claims, and all while providing valuable coaching on risky driving behaviors.
Among benefits of ISAAC InView:
Interact with a single supplier: ISAAC InView is a turnkey camera solution and provides access to videos on ISAAC's fleet management platform—everything in one place for maximum efficiency.
Instant access: Retrieve key video segments triggered by hard driving maneuvers, with detailed telematics data to understand the whole story. The redundant memory system means videos will never be lost due to memory corruption.
Rugged hardware: The rugged road-facing camera offers high-quality, wide-angle visual field for clear, detailed videos during the day and at night.
DVR: ISAAC InView’s four-channel digital video recorder (DVR) is mounted behind the dash, allowing for better reliability of video retrieval following a crash. It is separate from the forward-facing camera, ensuring videos will not be lost in the event the windshield is damaged in an accident.
Optional inward-facing camera: In the event of a harsh maneuver, get instant access to footage to determine whether the driver was distracted. The camera can see the driver's eyes, even if wearing sunglasses.
AI capabilities: Future-proof the video camera investment knowing ISAAC InView will provide powerful, reliable performance well into the future.
Health portal: Receive instant notifications if anything is wrong with any of the video cameras.
“From avoiding nuclear verdicts to keeping insurance costs lower, we know that video is a critical tool for so many of our fleet clients,” said Jacques DeLarochelliere, CEO and co-founder of ISAAC. “With the evolution of ISAAC InView, we can further help them operate safer fleets and have added protection for their drivers out on the road.”
“With the ISAAC InView cameras and other data that ISAAC collects for us, we can identify drivers who have a little bit more aggressive driving habits. It’s pretty clear through some of the critical events, but we can use those as a teachable moment,” said Lynn Berning, risk and compliance manager for Tucker Freight Lines.
The ISAAC InView video camera system will be on display at McLeod Software’s 2023 User Conference, Trimble Transportation’s Insight 2023 and American Trucking Associations’ 2023 Management Conference & Exhibition (MCE). Attendees can pre-schedule a demo by visiting the Events page at https://www.isaacinstruments.com/company/events/.
About ISAAC Instruments
ISAAC offers in-cab technology that goes far beyond ELDs. We partner with trucking companies to simplify the life of drivers and keep the wheels turning. We provide a reliable, comprehensive open platform that allows fleets to integrate all of their business apps on a single device. Our real-time, in-cab coaching supports eco-driving for unparalleled fuel savings and safer highways, while artificial intelligence (AI) technology empowers informed decision-making. ISAAC is the market leader in Canada and has a rapidly growing presence among top-performing fleets across the United States.
ISAAC is a proud member of the Allied Committee for the Trucking Industry (ACT 1), an elite group of suppliers committed to industry improvement. Best-in-class fleets partner with ISAAC to achieve even greater heights. Visit www.isaacinstruments.com to see how we can help simplify your operations.
Neil Abt
ISAAC Instruments
+1 503-740-0177
email us here