ISAAC Announces Strategic Agreement with Daimler Truck to Simplify Deployment of ISAAC Tech
We are excited to collaborate with North America’s leading truck manufacturer to simplify trucking. Daimler’s technologically advanced technology and innovative spirit are a perfect fit with ISAAC.”CANADA, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISAAC Instruments Inc. has signed an agreement with Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) to leverage Freightliner and Western Star trucks’ built-in Connected Telematics Platform (CTP) for connecting the ISAAC platform. ISAAC and Daimler engineers will team up to elaborate a solution that provides the high-grade user experience ISAAC users have come to expect.
— Jacques DeLarochelliere, CEO and co-founder of ISAAC
This collaboration combines Daimler’s engineering excellence with ISAAC’s proven expertise in vehicle telemetry and trucking operations across North America for over 25 years. It aims to shorten the installation time of the ISAAC solution while providing a built-in experience for drivers that remains optimal, ensures high uptime, and allows for seamless driver support inside the cab.
Jacques DeLarochelliere, CEO and co-founder of ISAAC, is enthusiastic about this partnership. "We are excited to collaborate with North America’s leading truck manufacturer to simplify trucking even further for our fleet clients. Daimler’s technologically advanced technology and innovative spirit are a perfect fit with ISAAC’s culture and mission.”
The new ISAAC–Daimler partnership widens the scope of ISAAC’s Open Platform mission to include not only third-party apps and software providers, but also original equipment manufacturers (OEM). The goal is to ensure long-term adaptability and value for clients operating Freightliner and Western Star vehicles, while reinforcing ISAAC’s commitment to open, scalable technology.
