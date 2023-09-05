Newsweek Magazine recognizes Better Life Maids for America's Best Customer Service

Better Life Maids founders Matt and Angela Ricketts Better Life Maids makes getting your home cleaned fun and hassle free. Better Life Maids hires the best people in the home cleaning industry. We provide industry leading wages, benefits, and flexible schedules so you have the same team for years to come.

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Better Life Maids, a leading home cleaning service provider, is thrilled to announce that it has been recognized by Newsweek for America’s Best Customer Service 2024 . One of Better Life Maids' core values is creating delightful customer experiences, and this prestigious recognition underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled service quality and customer satisfaction.“We are incredibly honored to be acknowledged by Newsweek for our focus on customer service. This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication and efforts to create consistently delightful experiences for our clients,” said Matt Ricketts, the CEO of Better Life Maids.The America's Best Customer Service list is determined through rigorous methodology that includes surveys of more than 30,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services, or gathered information about products or services in the last three years. The survey is conducted using several criteria, including quality of communication, technical competence, range of services, customer focus, and accessibility.“We have always believed that exceptional customer service is the cornerstone of any successful business. To be highlighted by an esteemed publication like Newsweek is a gratifying confirmation that we’re doing things right,” added Ricketts. "As an independent St. Louis house cleaning service, it's an incredible honor to make the list of America's Top Customer Service with all of the other winners on the list being national brands"Founded in 2008, Better Life Maids has consistently set industry standards for quality and customer service. With a mission to make lives better, one clean house at a time, the company employs a team of professionals trained to use environmentally friendly cleaning products that are as effective as they are safe. Beyond merely cleaning homes, Better Life Maids aims to create an overall better quality of life for its clients through trust, reliability, and outstanding service.In addition to the America's Best Customer Service 2023 accolade, Better Life Maids has also received numerous other awards and certifications for its quality of service, including Top Workplaces awarded to companies with exceptional company culture, St. Louis A-List of regional businesses that customers choose, The BBB Torch Award for business ethics, among many other awards.Future EndeavorsLeveraging this prestigious award as a stepping stone, Better Life Maids is looking to further improve its service offerings and expand its service areas. Plans for the next year include rolling out a new mobile application to make appointment scheduling easier and increasing their service area beyond the St. Louis region.

