Westminster Barracks / Burglary X2, Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1005168
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 8/1/23 at 1431 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 121, Saxton's River
VIOLATION: Burglary X2, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Carl Record
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a break-in that occurred overnight. Investigation determined Carl Record had accessed buildings on two properties and stolen items. On 9/1/23, Record was located and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 10/17/23 at 0830 hours for the charges of Burglary and Criminal DLS.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/17/23 at 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600