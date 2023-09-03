Westminster Barracks / Burglary X2, Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1005168

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 8/1/23 at 1431 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 121, Saxton's River

VIOLATION: Burglary X2, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Carl Record

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a break-in that occurred overnight. Investigation determined Carl Record had accessed buildings on two properties and stolen items. On 9/1/23, Record was located and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 10/17/23 at 0830 hours for the charges of Burglary and Criminal DLS.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/17/23 at 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600