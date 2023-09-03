Additional Florida Counties Eligible for FEMA Assistance

ATLANTA – Columbia, Gilchrist, Hernando, Jefferson, Madison and Pasco counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Idalia.

Individuals and households who sustained losses from Hurricane Idalia in Columbia, Gilchrist, Hernando, Jefferson, Madison and Pasco counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance.

These counties join Citrus, Dixie, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Suwannee and Taylor counties, which were previously approved for Individual Assistance.

To apply for FEMA disaster assistance, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA app for smartphones or call 800-621-3362. Help is available in most languages. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Lines are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time, sevendays a week.

Disaster assistance may include financial help for temporary lodging, basic home repairs and other disaster-caused expenses.

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit floridadisaster.org/updates/and fema.gov/disaster/4734. Follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.