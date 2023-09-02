Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Gun) Offense: 1600 Block of 1st Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and a vehicle in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in the 1600 block of 1st Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:20 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and attempted to take the victim’s property. The victim did not comply. The suspect then fled the scene without obtaining any property. No injuries were reported.

The suspect and the suspect’s vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/8BkE6KCmyAk

Anyone who can identify this individual and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###