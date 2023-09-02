Submit Release
Three boundary checkpoints between Macao and Zhuhai reopening from 9am

MACAU, September 2 - As agreed by Macao and Zhuhai authorities, three boundary checkpoints connecting the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) and the Zhuhai Municipality, in the mainland Guangdong province, have reopened to the public from 9am today.

According to Executive Order No 143/2023 issued today, reopened checkpoints included: the Border Gate Checkpoint, Qingmao Checkpoint, and the Zhuhai-Macao Cross-Border Industrial Zone Checkpoint.

Other checkpoints serving the MSAR and Zhuhai will remain temporarily closed. The time for reopening will be announced at a later stage.

Checkpoints between Macao and Zhuhai were temporarily closed from Friday (1 September), as outlined in Executive Order No. 140/2023, as Typhoon Saola approached the city.

 

