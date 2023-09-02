Update No. 1: VSP arrests suspect on murder charges in connection with Whitingham death investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police arrests suspect on murder charges in connection with Whitingham death investigation

WHITINGHAM, Vermont (Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023) — The Vermont State Police has arrested a suspect on murder charges arising from the deaths of two people whose bodies were found Friday night inside a home in Whitingham.

The victims are identified as Michael Garvin, 52, and his mother, Lucy Garvin, 79, both of whom lived in the home at 2173 Vermont Route 8A where the incident occurred.

Through investigation, the Vermont State Police identified a suspect and learned that Michael Garvin’s truck was missing. Members of the Brattleboro Police Department located the vehicle Friday night, conducted a traffic stop and ultimately detained the driver, 54-year-old Christopher Ellis.

State police detectives learned that Ellis had been living with the Garvins since April. According to court papers prepared by detectives, Ellis shot Michael and Lucy Garvin earlier in the week and stole Michael Garvin’s 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck. The killings were reported to the Vermont State Police after a relative who was unable to contact the Garvins located them dead inside their home Friday night and called 911.

Ellis was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder and an additional charge of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was ordered jailed without bail pending arraignment, expected to be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro.

The Vermont State Police was aided by the Wilmington Police Department in the initial response to the scene, and the Brattleboro Police Department in apprehending the suspect. State police are working closely with the Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office.

VSP’s Crime Scene Search Team is processing the Garvin home Saturday. The victims’ bodies will be transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for autopsies.

Additional details will be available in the affidavit of probable cause, which will be filed with the court and made public following Ellis’ arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearing.

***Initial news release, 1:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is investigating the deaths of two people that occurred Friday night, Sept. 1, 2023, in Whitingham.

Police responded at about 10 p.m. to a home on Vermont Route 8A. Troopers discovered a man and a woman deceased at the scene. Initial investigation indicates the deaths are suspicious.

This investigation is in its earliest stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit. The Crime Scene Search Team will respond on Saturday morning. No one is currently in custody. The identities of the people involved will be released following further investigation and notification of relatives.

Following processing of the home by CSST, the victims’ bodies will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for autopsies to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time. State police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -