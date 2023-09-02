Submit Release
News Search

There were 803 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,788 in the last 365 days.

Opportunities for Việt Nam's textile firms

VIETNAM, September 2 - The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, which has enabled more than 233,000 members and 536,000 students in 178 countries develop successful careers in accounting and business. ACCA has been working in Việt Nam for many years. Its chief executive, Helen Brand, OBE, talks about the country’s accounting and auditing industry and ACCA’s plans in the country.

You just read:

Opportunities for Việt Nam's textile firms

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more