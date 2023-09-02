STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates suspicious deaths in Whitingham

WHITINGHAM, Vermont (Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023) — The Vermont State Police is investigating the deaths of two people that occurred Friday night, Sept. 1, 2023, in Whitingham.

Police responded at about 10 p.m. to a home on Vermont Route 8A. Troopers discovered a man and a woman deceased at the scene. Initial investigation indicates the deaths are suspicious.

This investigation is in its earliest stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit. The Crime Scene Search Team will respond on Saturday morning. No one is currently in custody. The identities of the people involved will be released following further investigation and notification of relatives.

Following processing of the home by CSST, the victims’ bodies will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for autopsies to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time. State police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -