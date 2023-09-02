Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Simple Assault x2 / Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  23A4006415

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Kyle Fecher                             

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  09/01/2023 @ 1704 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lunenburg, VT

VIOLATION:  Simple Assault x2, Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED:  Jennifer Lane                                             

AGE:  37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  St. Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Kyli Smith

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Haverhill, NH

 

VICTIM: Cameron Martindale

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Haverhill, NH

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a residence on River Rd, Lunenburg, to a report of an assault that had occurred at the address. While on scene, VSP Troopers learned that Jennifer Lane (37) of St. Johnsbury assaulted Kyli Smith (21) and Cameron Martindale (20), causing pain. Lane’s conduct was also a disturbance to multiple persons at the address. Lane was located at a separate location, and was issued a citation to appear in Essex County Superior Court to address the charges of Simple Assault (two counts) and Disorderly Conduct.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  10/10/2023   @ 0830 hours     

COURT:  Essex County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED – No

BAIL:  No

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

