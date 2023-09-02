St. Johnsbury Barracks / Simple Assault x2 / Disorderly Conduct
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4006415
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/01/2023 @ 1704 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lunenburg, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault x2, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Jennifer Lane
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: Kyli Smith
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Haverhill, NH
VICTIM: Cameron Martindale
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Haverhill, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a residence on River Rd, Lunenburg, to a report of an assault that had occurred at the address. While on scene, VSP Troopers learned that Jennifer Lane (37) of St. Johnsbury assaulted Kyli Smith (21) and Cameron Martindale (20), causing pain. Lane’s conduct was also a disturbance to multiple persons at the address. Lane was located at a separate location, and was issued a citation to appear in Essex County Superior Court to address the charges of Simple Assault (two counts) and Disorderly Conduct.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/10/2023 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Essex County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED – No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.