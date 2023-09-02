MACAU, September 1 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Saola"

Update Time: 2023-09-02 03:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.10 In effect "orange" Storm Surge Warning In effect

Tropical cyclone “Saola” is moving westward and is passing within 30 km of Macao. It is expected that the wind in Macao will remain in the next few hours, and there will be frequent heavy showers and thunderstorms. As “Saola” is passing through, the places that are sheltered from the strong winds originally may become exposed, and a sudden resumption of violent winds may occur. In addition, due to the influence of strong rainbands near the center of “Saola”, there will be heavy showers and thunderstorms in the next few days, and the rain will be quite heavy at times on 2nd and 3rd Sept.

Meanwhile, though “Saola” remains very close to Macao, and flooding occurred in the inner-harbor area, however, since “Saola” moved much faster, thus the level of storm surge will be lower than expected. The Orange storm surge warning will be issued at 3 a.m. on 2nd Sept, and flooding level between 1 and 1.5 meters is still possible to occur in the morning.

“Saola” will continue to bring significant impact on Macao. The public are advised to stay safe and pay attention to the latest weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.