Executive Order: casinos allowed to reopen from 8am today

MACAU, September 2 - Venues and premises offering games of chance were allowed to reopen to the public from 8am today, according to Executive Order No.142/2023, issued today, after Macao’s Meteorological and Geophysics Bureau cancelled typhoon signal No.10 at 6am and replaced it with typhoon signal No.8.

The Chief Executive issued on Friday (1 September) Executive Order No. 141/2023, mandating venues and premises offering games of chance to temporarily close when Macao’s Meteorological and Geophysics Bureau announced it would issue a typhoon signal above No. 8.

As Typhoon Saola is moving away from Macao, the Chief Executive exercised the powers vested on him by Article 50 of the Basic Law of Macao, and No. 2 of Article 6 of Law No. 2/2001 Legal Framework for the Operations of Casino Games of Fortune, and authorised casinos to restart operations.