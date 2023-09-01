Submit Release
News Search

There were 974 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,262 in the last 365 days.

Suspect, Vehicle, and Scooter Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 3900 Block of South Capitol Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect, vehicle, and scooter in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, September 1, 2023, in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast.

At approximately 7:31 a.m., the suspect exited a vehicle and approached the victim, who was sitting atop his scooter in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The suspect struck the victim, brandished a handgun, and demanded the scooter. The victim complied. The suspect fled the scene on the victim’s scooter while a second suspect fled in the vehicle.

The suspect, suspect’s vehicle, and scooter were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in these photographs: