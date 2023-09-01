Suspect, Vehicle, and Scooter Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 3900 Block of South Capitol Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect, vehicle, and scooter in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, September 1, 2023, in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast.

At approximately 7:31 a.m., the suspect exited a vehicle and approached the victim, who was sitting atop his scooter in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The suspect struck the victim, brandished a handgun, and demanded the scooter. The victim complied. The suspect fled the scene on the victim’s scooter while a second suspect fled in the vehicle.

The suspect, suspect’s vehicle, and scooter were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in these photographs: