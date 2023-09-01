RFP – Middle Housing and Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Parking Study Guidance

The Washington Department of Commerce, hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit Proposals from qualified and interested in participating in a project to define submittal and review requirements for parking proposals to comply with E2SHB (“HB”) 1110 Section 3(7)(a) and b) and also EHB (“HB”) 1337 Section 4(2)(b)(i) and (ii).